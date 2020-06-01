UrduPoint.com
LOT Polish Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights From Monday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, is resuming domestic passenger flights, which were halted amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on Monday.

In mid-March, LOT temporarily suspended all passenger flights in light of the ongoing health crisis.

Regular flights from Warsaw to several other Polish cities are set to resume, including Krakow, Poznan, Rzeszow, Szczecin, Wroclaw, Gdansk and Zielona Gora. LOT is also resuming direct flights between Gdansk and Krakow.

At the same time, the airline is not going to operate flights to and from Katowice, the capital of the southern Silesian region, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases there.

LOT is setting certain restrictions for customers ” passengers will be subject to social distancing measures while wearings masks aboard planes and inside airports will be mandatory

Poland has so far confirmed over 23,700 COVID-19 cases and 1,064 coronavirus-related fatalities.

