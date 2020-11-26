UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Confirms Commitment To Strengthen Relations With Russia

It is necessary to strengthen and intensify relations between Russia and Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, confirming readiness to boost cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) It is necessary to strengthen and intensify relations between Russia and Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, confirming readiness to boost cooperation.

"As for the Belarus-Russia relations, I believe we should discuss not reset but strengthening and intensification of our relations ... I want you to know that we are ready for it," Lukashenko told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at their talks in Minsk.

The president stressed that Minsk wants to have "very close brotherly" ties with Moscow.

"Perhaps, this is not beneficial for someone, but time has shown that very close and friendly relations are here to stay. I am sure that this is what the Russian leadership wants today," Lukashenko added.

The Belarusian leader noted that his meetings with Lavrov were always productive.

"They are extremely productive for me and Belarus, most importantly, for our foreign policy, since this is an opportunity to compare notes, as you often say. We use this opportunity," Lukashenko said.

