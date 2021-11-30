Lukashenko Says He Plans to Visit Crimea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosit that he plans to visit Crimea and agreed on it with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosit that he plans to visit Crimea and agreed on it with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a definite agreement with Putin that we will spend time in Crimea," Lukashenko said, adding that he has been invited to the peninsula.

Lukashenko also said that he wants to start his trip to Crimea from Sevastopol.

"We talked about this (the trip to Crimea) three times (with Putin). And he has to decide for himself when the time would be more convenient ... I told him ill come when you invite me" he said.

Lukashenko added that his trip to Crimea would mean its recognition as part of Russia by Minsk.

"If the president has already arrived there (in Crimea) ... With the president of Russia. Listen, what other recognition can there be?!" Lukashenko said.