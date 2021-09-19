Macron, Biden to Speak in Coming Days - French Government Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden will speak over the phone in the coming days, the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said Sunday, days after the US new defense pact with Australia and the UK cost France a large defense contract with Canberra.

On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS. As part of a new pact, the US and the UK will help Australia develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia gave up on a $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back."

"President Biden has asked to speak with the French president. The phone conversation of president Macron and president Biden will take place in the next few days," Attal said, as aired on the BFMTV broadcaster.

On Friday, the French foreign minister announced that Paris was recalling its ambassadors from the US and Australia for consultations.