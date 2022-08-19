UrduPoint.com

Macron Expects To Talk With Putin Again Soon - Elysee Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Macron Expects to Talk With Putin Again Soon - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron expects to have another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days after contacts between technical groups on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Elysee Palace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron expects to have another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days after contacts between technical groups on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Macron and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, including at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), during a phone conversation.

"The two presidents will again discuss this issue (sending the IAEA mission to the ZNPP) with each other in the coming days after contact between technical groups before the deployment of the mission," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

MOFA, Khawrizmi Science Society to establish scien ..

MOFA, Khawrizmi Science Society to establish science laboratories

4 minutes ago
 KP CM holds online Katchehri for Batagram

KP CM holds online Katchehri for Batagram

4 minutes ago
 Two policemen killed in blast

Two policemen killed in blast

4 minutes ago
 'Facts No Longer Matter' in Trump Probe Under Poli ..

'Facts No Longer Matter' in Trump Probe Under Politicized Justice System - Ex-FB ..

4 minutes ago
 August 20 last-date for filing appeals against acc ..

August 20 last-date for filing appeals against acceptance, rejection of nominati ..

7 minutes ago
 PRCS marks World Humanitarian Day

PRCS marks World Humanitarian Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.