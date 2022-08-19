Macron Expects to Talk With Putin Again Soon - Elysee Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron expects to have another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days after contacts between technical groups on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Elysee Palace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron expects to have another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days after contacts between technical groups on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Macron and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, including at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), during a phone conversation.

"The two presidents will again discuss this issue (sending the IAEA mission to the ZNPP) with each other in the coming days after contact between technical groups before the deployment of the mission," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.