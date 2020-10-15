Macron Imposes Curfew in Some Regions of France Due to 2nd Wave of COVID-19

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew amid the second wave of COVID-19 in a number of cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse.

The curfew will be in effect from 9 a.m. (19:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (4:00 GMT) for four weeks starting Saturday.

"Yes, what we call curfew is an adequate measure," Macron said in an interview with French tv channels.

The French leader stressed that the curfew would operate in the Ile-de-France region, as well as in Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Marseille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Montpellier, Toulouse.

Macron said that France was going through the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, while emphasizing that control of the situation was not lost.

"We have not lost control. We are in a situation that worries us ... But we have drawn conclusions from the first wave of the epidemic," he said.

"In fact, the virus, which we have been familiar with now for eight months, is returning. We are in a situation that is often called the second wave," the French leader said.

He drew attention to the fact that the epidemiological situation had worsened in other European countries.