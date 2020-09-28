UrduPoint.com
Macron To Discuss Russia-EU Relations During Visits To Latvia, Lithuania - Elysee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:49 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the EU relations with Russia during his working trips to Lithuania and Latvia, the Elysee Palace said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the EU relations with Russia during his working trips to Lithuania and Latvia, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

Macron is accompanied by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Defense Minister Florence Parly and Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune during his three-day visit to the Baltic states.

"While sovereignty issues are at the core of European debates, this trip will aim to strengthen the common ground between France and the two Baltic countries on security and defense, digital technology, the domestic market and the defense of democracies by combating cyber attacks and disinformation.

... The relations of the European Union with Russia will also be discussed during this trip, taking into account the interests of the Lithuanian and Latvian partners," the French presidential administration said.

The Elysee Palace has confirmed to Sputnik that Macron would meet on Tuesday with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently residing in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest.

