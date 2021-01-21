UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Orders To Study Possibility Of New Relations With US After Biden's Inauguration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:20 AM

Maduro Orders to Study Possibility of New Relations With US After Biden's Inauguration

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had given instructions to study the possibility of establishing new relations with the United States after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I consider it important that the National Assembly, as the country's legislative body, the foreign policy commission, study and adopt legislative and political initiatives to start new relations between the United States and Venezuela," Maduro said.

He said the Latin American country had excellent relations with US society, universities, trade unions and African American movements.

"We want to improve our relationship to a relationship of respect, reciprocity and the future," the president said.

Maduro's speech was broadcast on Twitter.

Related Topics

National Assembly Twitter United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

4 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

4 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

5 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

6 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.