BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had given instructions to study the possibility of establishing new relations with the United States after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I consider it important that the National Assembly, as the country's legislative body, the foreign policy commission, study and adopt legislative and political initiatives to start new relations between the United States and Venezuela," Maduro said.

He said the Latin American country had excellent relations with US society, universities, trade unions and African American movements.

"We want to improve our relationship to a relationship of respect, reciprocity and the future," the president said.

Maduro's speech was broadcast on Twitter.