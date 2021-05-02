UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Says Social Benefit Payments In Venezuela To Be Based On Cryptocurrency Value

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Maduro Says Social Benefit Payments in Venezuela to Be Based on Cryptocurrency Value

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the government has approved using the Petro cryptocurrency as the basis for calculating social benefit payments, in order to tackle inflation.

"I can announce today a proposal that I have approved ... which is to 'Petrolize' the social benefits of public workers of the central, the decentralized administration and of the state public companies," Maduro said on Saturday, during a televised speech dedicated to International Worker's Day.

Maduro emphasized that the measure aims to protect social benefits from inflation and also proposed that pensions be calculated based on the Petro, the value of which depends on the cost of oil, gold, iron and diamonds.

As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other western countries that have endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela and have frozen its assets abroad. Last year, inflation in Venezuela amounted to 2,959.8 percent.

Related Topics

Oil Venezuela Cryptocurrency Gold From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

8 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

8 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

7 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

7 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

7 hours ago

Rescuers search China mine for workers trapped for ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.