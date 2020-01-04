(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, January 4 (Sputnik) - A 4.0 earthquake was recorded on Saturday near the Russian island of Sakhalin, the regional department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"The 4.0 magnitude earthquake was registered at 7:46 a.m. [20:46 GMT on Friday]. The epicenter was located in the Strait of Tartary ...

45 kilometers [about 28 miles] west of the town of Uglegorsk in Sakhalin. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 11 kilometers," the department said.

The tremors were felt in Uglegorsk, which is located in the western part of the island.

The earthquake has not caused any damages and victims. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Sakhalin Island is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.