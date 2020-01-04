UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Sakhalin Island - Geophysical Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Sakhalin Island - Geophysical Service

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, January 4 (Sputnik) - A 4.0 earthquake was recorded on Saturday near the Russian island of Sakhalin, the regional department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"The 4.0 magnitude earthquake was registered at 7:46 a.m. [20:46 GMT on Friday]. The epicenter was located in the Strait of Tartary ...

45 kilometers [about 28 miles] west of the town of Uglegorsk in Sakhalin. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 11 kilometers," the department said.

The tremors were felt in Uglegorsk, which is located in the western part of the island.

The earthquake has not caused any damages and victims. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Sakhalin Island is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert Uglegorsk January

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

8 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

8 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

8 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

8 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

8 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.