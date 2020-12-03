UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Jolts Southeastern Turkey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:13 PM

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts southeastern Turkey

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province on Thursday morning, according to the country's disaster management agency

SIIRT / ANKARA, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province on Thursday morning, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 14.02 kilometers (8.7 miles) in the Kurtalan district at 08:45 a.m. local time (0545GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

No reports of casualties were received so far, the AFAD added.

"There is no damage in Siirt and Kurtalan district center. Rescue teams continue checking the rural areas," according to Osman Hacibektasoglu, governor of Siirt province.

He said that following the earthquake, district centers and rural settlements are being surveyed to assess the situation. The governor added they are also in contact with the regions where police stations are located.

Related Topics

Earthquake Police Governor Turkey Siirt

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 minute ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

13 minutes ago

Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM Abe on sp ..

2 minutes ago

Thomas takes center stage at final PGA event of se ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 218 m ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting jail inmates banned in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.