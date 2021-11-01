Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes off US State of Alaska - US Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has been registered off the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor was registered at 16:37 GMT 115 kilometers (71 miles) southeast of the Perryville settlement, with the epicenter located at a depth of 21 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.