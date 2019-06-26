UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Panama - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:12 PM

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Wednesday near the state border with Costa Rica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Wednesday near the state border with Costa Rica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to USGS' data, the tremor was recorded at 05:23 GMT at the depth of 26.2 km (16.2 miles). The survey said the quake was of a yellow alert level that did not rule out possibility of casualties and damage.

The USGS also noted that recent earthquakes in the area had caused hazards like landslides and liquefaction.

In addition, at 03:18 GMT, the survey registered another 5.7 magnitude tremor in the Solomon Islands that had happened at the 12.4 km depth. The quake was given a green alert level which implies economic losses and improbable casualties or damage.

There have been no immediate reports on victims or damage from either state.

