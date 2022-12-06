MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, the country's seismological agency BMKG said.

The earthquake occurred at 13:07 local time (06:07 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.

2 miles). The epicenter was located 284 kilometers southwest of the city of Jember in East Java, according to the agency.

Several aftershocks were recorded following the powerful earthquake, including some with a 4.3 magnitude.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage.