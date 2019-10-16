Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Island of Mindanao - EMSC

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EMSC reported a magnitude of 6.5.

The earthquake occurred 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao, Philippines at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

No casualties or destruction have been reported.

According to the Russian Embassy in the Philippines, there have been no reports about casualties among Russian nationals.