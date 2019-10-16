UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Island Of Mindanao - EMSC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:27 PM

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Island of Mindanao - EMSC

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EMSC reported a magnitude of 6.5.

The earthquake occurred 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao, Philippines at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

No casualties or destruction have been reported.

According to the Russian Embassy in the Philippines, there have been no reports about casualties among Russian nationals.

Related Topics

Earthquake Russia Davao Philippines

Recent Stories

Girl commits suicide in Diplo in Mithi

2 minutes ago

Senate body urges UNSC to form special commission ..

2 minutes ago

It's time to forge unity not to do politics of cha ..

2 minutes ago

JS Public school & college delegation visits NUML

2 minutes ago

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

19 minutes ago

Indictment of Pervaiz Ashraf again postponed till ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.