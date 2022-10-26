Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Occurs In Philippines - USGS
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 9 km SE of Pinili, Philippines," USGS said in a tweet.
The earthquake occurred at 2:59 p.m.
UTC (14:59 GMT) in the north of the country, with the epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Another 6.5 magnitude earthquake took place shortly after near the town of Dolores in the eastern part of the country, at a depth of 27.3 kilometers.
There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction. There is no tsunami warning.