Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Occurs in Philippines - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Philippines, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 - 9 km SE of Pinili, Philippines," USGS said in a tweet.

The earthquake occurred at 2:59 p.m.

UTC (14:59 GMT) in the north of the country, with the epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another 6.5 magnitude earthquake took place shortly after near the town of Dolores in the eastern part of the country, at a depth of 27.3 kilometers.

There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction. There is no tsunami warning.