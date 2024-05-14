Fierce Battles Rage Across Gaza As US Calls For Post-war Plan
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Israeli troops fought Hamas in multiple battles across the Gaza Strip, forcing new waves of Palestinian mass displacement, as Israel marked a sombre Independence Day on Tuesday.
Clashes have rocked the densely crowded far-southern city of Rafah but also flared again in northern and central Gaza, months after troops and tanks first entered those areas.
The United States has repeatedly urged a Gaza ceasefire and called on its ally Israel to devise "a strategic endgame" and post-war plan, said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
This would help Israel avoid "getting mired in a counterinsurgency campaign that never ends and ultimately saps Israel's strength and vitality," Sullivan told a briefing in Washington on Monday.
Recent battles and heavy Israeli bombardments have been reported around Rafah as well as in Gaza City and Jabalia refugee camp in the north and Nuseirat camp in the centre.
More than seven months into the war, Israeli strikes and ground combat have claimed another 82 lives in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.
Nearly 450,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced from Rafah in recent days, and around 100,000 from northern Gaza, said UN agencies which warn that "no place is safe" in the territory.
Palestinian mother Hadeel Radwan, 32, who fled northern Gaza for Rafah with her family, told AFP that she was terrified by the constant shelling while enduring shortages including of drinking water.
Many people had fled her Tal al-Sultan district, but she said joining them would be hard because "I had a C-section and moving quickly, under threat, would be difficult to me".
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From World
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing18 minutes ago
-
Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 1438 minutes ago
-
Putin to visit Beijing this week48 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year as PlayStation sales fall58 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid58 minutes ago
-
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips58 minutes ago
-
US warns of sanctions after India-Iran Chabahar Port pact1 hour ago
-
Dutch fine Fortnite maker for 'pressuring' kids with ads1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh pick injured Taskin for T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
Timeline: five years of Xi-Putin friendship2 hours ago
-
New Tanaqol App launched for easy booking of electric vehicles at Grand Mosque2 hours ago
-
Putin to meet Xi in Beijing seeking greater support for war effort2 hours ago