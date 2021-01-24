Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits South Shetland Island in Antarctica - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has occurred near the South Shetland Islands, located in the Antarctic region, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake was registered at 23:36 GMT on Saturday, 828.

2 miles east-southeast of the Chilean city of Punta Arenas, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.

Several research stations are located in the area of the earthquake, including Russia's Bellingshausen Station.

There have been no reports on victims.