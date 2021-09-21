UrduPoint.com

Major Finnish-Swedish Drills To Be Conducted In October - Military

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Major Finnish-Swedish Drills to Be Conducted in October - Military

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Finnish military will mobilize 50 aircraft and 3,300 soldiers for an exercise that will be held with Sweden in different parts of Finland from October 4 to 9, the Finnish Air Force said on Tuesday.

"The Finnish Air Force will conduct the Ruska 21 air operations exercise on 4’9 October 2021. Fifty aircraft and around 3,300 personnel will take part in the service's main exercise at different locations across Finland. The Swedish Air Force will also participate in Ruska 21," said the Finnish Air Force in a press release.

The exercise is intended to maintain and increase the readiness of Finland's air defense.

"The Finnish Air Force monitors and secures Finland's airspace 24/7 throughout the year. Ruska 21 enables active duty personnel, reservists and conscripts to train their emergency conditions tasks in practice. Exercises such as Ruska that include all the elements of an air operation maintain and enhance the Air Force's readiness to execute demanding flight operations by taking advantage of the large base network," Exercise Director, Colonel Timo Herranen said.

The drills, the largest exercise of the Finnish air forces in 2021, are part of the Finnish-Swedish defense cooperation. The Swedish detachments will fly from the air bases of Pirkkala and Lulea, Sweden.

Related Topics

Sweden Finland October All From

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

20 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

35 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

50 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

58 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.