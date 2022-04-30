Majority of ROCOR Hierarchs Ready to Attend Bishops' Council in Moscow - Archbishop

A majority of hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) are ready to participate in the Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Moscow, which was delayed to late 2022, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A majority of hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) are ready to participate in the Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Moscow, which was delayed to late 2022, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik.

Earlier in April, Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk said that the Russian Orthodox Church decided to postpone the Bishops' Council, which was scheduled for May 26-29, as most hierarchs from Ukraine and from the ROCOR will not be able to arrive in Moscow due to the international situation.

Archbishop Gabriel noted that the Moscow Patriarchate has said the Council may be postponed until fall or winter.

"As far as I know, most of our bishops are ready to participate in the Council.

I would say, most of them, including myself, were expecting to go in May, and I think if it takes place at the end of the year, majority will probably go," he said.

When asked about the possible agenda of the upcoming gathering, the Archbishop noted that it may discuss the relics of the Imperial Romanov family.

"I have heard until recently that of course the topic of the relics of the Royal Family, whether to recognize them as genuine relics or not, was going to be one of the major topics of the Council. However, I have also heard that it was decided to postpone this discussion as well," Gabriel said.

The issue has been on the agenda for some time, and now the Patriarch apparently wants the bishops to make a decision, the archbishop said. He, however, did not rule out the discussion will be postponed.