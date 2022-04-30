UrduPoint.com

Majority Of ROCOR Hierarchs Ready To Attend Bishops' Council In Moscow - Archbishop

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Majority of ROCOR Hierarchs Ready to Attend Bishops' Council in Moscow - Archbishop

A majority of hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) are ready to participate in the Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Moscow, which was delayed to late 2022, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) A majority of hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) are ready to participate in the Bishops' Council of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Moscow, which was delayed to late 2022, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik.

Earlier in April, Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk said that the Russian Orthodox Church decided to postpone the Bishops' Council, which was scheduled for May 26-29, as most hierarchs from Ukraine and from the ROCOR will not be able to arrive in Moscow due to the international situation.

Archbishop Gabriel noted that the Moscow Patriarchate has said the Council may be postponed until fall or winter.

"As far as I know, most of our bishops are ready to participate in the Council.

I would say, most of them, including myself, were expecting to go in May, and I think if it takes place at the end of the year, majority will probably go," he said.

When asked about the possible agenda of the upcoming gathering, the Archbishop noted that it may discuss the relics of the Imperial Romanov family.

"I have heard until recently that of course the topic of the relics of the Royal Family, whether to recognize them as genuine relics or not, was going to be one of the major topics of the Council. However, I have also heard that it was decided to postpone this discussion as well," Gabriel said.

The issue has been on the agenda for some time, and now the Patriarch apparently wants the bishops to make a decision, the archbishop said. He, however, did not rule out the discussion will be postponed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada April May Church Family From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Seizes 51 Belarusian Railroad Cars With Fu ..

Ukraine Seizes 51 Belarusian Railroad Cars With Fuel - Investigation Bureau

1 minute ago
 Kohli hits 58 but Bangalore lose to high-flying Gu ..

Kohli hits 58 but Bangalore lose to high-flying Gujarat

1 minute ago
 Russian Orthodox Priests From Ukraine Seek Work in ..

Russian Orthodox Priests From Ukraine Seek Work in Canadian Parishes - Archbisho ..

1 minute ago
 DBA condemns Madina Sharif incident

DBA condemns Madina Sharif incident

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheel ..

Section 144 imposed on aerial firing and one wheeling

7 minutes ago
 Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War ..

Berlin Sues Italy Over Compensations for Nazi War Crimes - ICJ

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.