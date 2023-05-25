UrduPoint.com

MAKS-2023 Air Show Scheduled For June Could Be Postponed To Later Date, Canceled - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 05:00 AM

MAKS-2023 Air Show Scheduled for June Could Be Postponed to Later Date, Canceled - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The 2023 International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS-2023) scheduled for the end of July could be postponed to a later date or canceled, several sources close to the exhibition and companies have told Sputnik.

"There will be a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue of holding the MAKS air show. According to its results, it must be decided to either hold the exhibition at the end of July this year, as planned, or to postpone it to 2024," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Other sources said MAKS-2023 could be canceled.

The organizers of MAKS-2023 did not comment on the possibility of cancellation. Sputnik has no comments from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade nor Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec.

MAKS takes place in the city of Zhukovsky in the Moscow region, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Russia's capital, every two years. MAKS-2023 was planned to be held from July 25-30, 2023.

