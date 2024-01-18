NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An international flight with 130 passengers on board destined for Kuala Lumpur Thursday suffered a tyre burst at an airport in the southern Indian city of Chennai, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to airport officials, all the passengers were safe and deplaned following the tyre burst. The passengers and crew members of the Malaysian Airlines MH 181 flight were later shifted to hotels.

Reports said the flight's rear tyre burst when it was taxiing ahead of its takeoff.

The flight was pulled back to the bay and the aircraft maintenance technicians were pressed into service to fix the tyre.