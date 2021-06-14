UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 4,949 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Malaysia reports 4,949 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 662,457, the Health Ministry said on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 662,457, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 4,943 are local transmissions.

Another 60 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,968.

Some 6,588 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 586,864 or 88.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 71,625 active cases, 921 are being held in intensive care and 459 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

2 minutes ago

US Sacrificed Russia Ties to Domestic Political Co ..

6 minutes ago

KP to use modern technology for minerals' value-ad ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt to reopen schools with 50% attendance f ..

6 minutes ago

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Y ..

14 minutes ago

Buffon not the retiring type just yet

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.