Malaysia reports 4,949 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia reported another 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 662,457, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 4,943 are local transmissions.

Another 60 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,968.

Some 6,588 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 586,864 or 88.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 71,625 active cases, 921 are being held in intensive care and 459 of those are in need of assisted breathing.