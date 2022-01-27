Man Suspected of Shooting Soldiers in Dnipro Detained - Ukrainian Interior Minister

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky confirmed Thursday that Ukrainian soldier Artem Ryabchuk, who presumably shot at other soldiers in Dnipro, was detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky confirmed Thursday that Ukrainian soldier Artem Ryabchuk, who presumably shot at other soldiers in Dnipro, was detained.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said a soldier of the Ukrainian National Guard attacked military personnel with a Kalashnikov rifle on the site of the Yuzhmash machine-building plant in Dnipro, killing five people and injuring five others.

The soldier then escaped with the weapon.

"Five people died, including a woman, and five others are wounded at the moment. Doctors are fighting for their lives. Secondly, Artem Ryabchuk has just been detained by police officers in the city of Dnipropetrovsk region. He will bear the strictest responsibility under the law", Monastyrsky said on Facebook.