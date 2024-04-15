Marcos Says Will Not Hand Duterte To ICC Over Drug War
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday he would not hand his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating his deadly drug war.
"We don't recognise the warrant that they will send to us. That's a no," Marcos said at a forum with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.
Thousands of people have been killed in the anti-narcotics campaign started by former president Duterte in 2016 and continued under Marcos.
Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the International Criminal Court in 2019 after the Hague-based tribunal started probing allegations of human rights abuses committed during his drug war.
Marcos has repeatedly ruled out rejoining the court.
The ICC launched a formal inquiry into Duterte's crackdown in September 2021, only to suspend it two months later after Manila said it was re-examining several hundred cases of drug operations that led to deaths at the hands of police, hitmen and vigilantes.
The then ICC chief prosecutor later asked to reopen the inquiry in June 2022, and pre-trial judges at the court gave the green light in late January 2023 -- a decision that Manila appealed shortly afterwards and lost.
Recent Stories
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
More Stories From World
-
Political foes fight for Croatia's PM post21 minutes ago
-
Macron says will do everything to avoid Middle East 'conflagration'21 minutes ago
-
China set to post slowing growth on housing, consumption woes21 minutes ago
-
Macron says Olympic opening ceremony could move from river to stadium if security threat41 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close lower on Middle East tensions51 minutes ago
-
Stocks hit by Iran's Israel strike, hopes for containment stem losses51 minutes ago
-
Japan's Sapporo sees earliest 25C day since records began1 hour ago
-
Israel vows to press on in Gaza after Iran attack1 hour ago
-
'Rust' armorer to be sentenced over deadly on-set shooting2 hours ago
-
Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial to start in New York2 hours ago
-
China set to post slowing growth on housing, consumption woes3 hours ago
-
Japan's Sapporo sees earliest 25C day since records began3 hours ago