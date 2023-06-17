Marti Batres Guadarrama Becomes New Mayor of Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Former Government Secretary of the Mexican capital Marti Batres Guadarrama has taken the oath and took office as mayor of Mexico City, the city Congress, which supported the appointment, said.

Batres, 56, took the oath as the new mayor on Friday, the Mexico City Congress informed via Twitter.

The previous mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stepped down this week in order to compete for the ruling party's presidential nomination.