Mauritius Expects to Launch Direct Flights From Russia Soon - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Mauritius expects that direct flights from Russia will be launched within a few months, Heswar Janke, Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.

Mauritius is currently working with Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) to launch direct flights and the issue is almost closed, Janke said.

He added that relevant work has been underway since January 2022 and Mauritius hopes that direct flights from Russia will be launched "within a few months."

The ambassador specified that, apart from direct flights with Russia, an additional route, Mauritius - Seychelles - Russia, is also being worked out with the Russian flag carrier and a relevant request has been sent to the Republic of Seychelles.