Media Ministry honors winners of Media Excellence Award 2023

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari honored the winners of the fourth edition of the Media Excellence Award 2023 during a ceremony held on Sunday evening at the hall of the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh.

The event, held in collaboration with the Human Capability Development Program, drew media professionals and interested individuals from both the Kingdom and abroad.

The award this year saw the advancement of nearly 20 entries to the final stage out of a total of 2,355 submissions, competing across six media tracks. The participating government agencies exceeded 90, while entries from the private and non-profit sectors totaled more than 65 entities.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) won the Photography Award for the photo titled "A Picture for a Thousand Reports," while the Independent Arabic newspaper clinched the Press Material Award for the piece "Journalism in the Language of Infographics," and the Saudis Initiative earned the National Song Award for the work "Saheroon.

The Ministry of National Guard won the Creative Video Award for the work entitled "My Children Are Redeemed," Riyadh Radio won the Audio Producer Award for the program "You We Care," and the Television Producer Award went to the Saudi Channel for its program titled "Earth."

The award also honored several entities, individuals, and personalities who have made media, social, and cultural imprints in various fields.

The Minister of Media congratulated the winners of this year's award, including entities and individuals who presented various media works.

Additionally, he extended his thanks to all the innovators, both males and females across the nation, who applied for the award this year, wishing them good luck in future contests.