Open Menu

Media Ministry Honors Winners Of Media Excellence Award 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Media Ministry honors winners of Media Excellence Award 2023

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari honored the winners of the fourth edition of the Media Excellence Award 2023 during a ceremony held on Sunday evening at the hall of the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh.

The event, held in collaboration with the Human Capability Development Program, drew media professionals and interested individuals from both the Kingdom and abroad.

The award this year saw the advancement of nearly 20 entries to the final stage out of a total of 2,355 submissions, competing across six media tracks. The participating government agencies exceeded 90, while entries from the private and non-profit sectors totaled more than 65 entities.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) won the Photography Award for the photo titled "A Picture for a Thousand Reports," while the Independent Arabic newspaper clinched the Press Material Award for the piece "Journalism in the Language of Infographics," and the Saudis Initiative earned the National Song Award for the work "Saheroon.

"

The Ministry of National Guard won the Creative Video Award for the work entitled "My Children Are Redeemed," Riyadh Radio won the Audio Producer Award for the program "You We Care," and the Television Producer Award went to the Saudi Channel for its program titled "Earth."

The award also honored several entities, individuals, and personalities who have made media, social, and cultural imprints in various fields.

The Minister of Media congratulated the winners of this year's award, including entities and individuals who presented various media works.

Additionally, he extended his thanks to all the innovators, both males and females across the nation, who applied for the award this year, wishing them good luck in future contests.

Related Topics

Hotel Riyadh Saudi Sunday Media Event TV All From Government Lucky Cement Limited Arab

Recent Stories

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

8 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

32 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

1 hour ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

2 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago

More Stories From World