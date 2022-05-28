Medvedev Calls for Stricter Liability for Foreign Agent Entities, Individuals in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that Russia must develop a more accurate classification of the term "foreign agent" at the legislative level and called for a stricter liability for entities and individuals under this status.

"And at the legislative level, we should introduce a more precise classification and stricter responsibility for foreign agents. A bill has already been submitted to the State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) that would make this possible," Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel, adding that the activities of foreign agents must become transparent to the society.

Medvedev bemoaned the perfunctory control over foreign agents and noted that Russian response to the activities of individuals who receive funding from abroad should be "swift and harsh," especially considering the tough sanctions regime and the Russian military operation in Ukraine.