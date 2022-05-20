MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut CoupÃ© has been sold for 135 million Euros (over $142 million) and thus become the world's most expensive car, the Sotheby's auction house said.

"In the most remarkable car auction ever conducted, RM Sotheby's in association with Mercedes-Benz, has sold one of the two famed 300 SLR Uhlenhaut CoupÃ©s to a private collector for ‚¬135,000,000 and will donate the proceeds will be used to establish a worldwide 'Mercedes-Benz Fund' that will provide long-term educational and research scholarships in the areas of environmental science and decarbonisation for young people.

The selling price makes it the most valuable car in the world and within the top 10 most valuable items ever sold at auction," Sotheby's said in a statement.

The car was sold at the Mercedes-­Benz Museum in Germany's Stuttgart on May 5.

The previous record was set by the Ferrari 250 GTO car sold by Sotheby's for 45 million euros in 2018.