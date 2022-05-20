UrduPoint.com

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Sold For Over $142Mln Becomes World's Most Expensive Car - Sotheby's

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Sold for Over $142Mln Becomes World's Most Expensive Car - Sotheby's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut CoupÃ© has been sold for 135 million Euros (over $142 million) and thus become the world's most expensive car, the Sotheby's auction house said.

"In the most remarkable car auction ever conducted, RM Sotheby's in association with Mercedes-Benz, has sold one of the two famed 300 SLR Uhlenhaut CoupÃ©s to a private collector for ‚¬135,000,000 and will donate the proceeds will be used to establish a worldwide 'Mercedes-Benz Fund' that will provide long-term educational and research scholarships in the areas of environmental science and decarbonisation for young people.

The selling price makes it the most valuable car in the world and within the top 10 most valuable items ever sold at auction," Sotheby's said in a statement.

The car was sold at the Mercedes-­Benz Museum in Germany's Stuttgart on May 5.

The previous record was set by the Ferrari 250 GTO car sold by Sotheby's for 45 million euros in 2018.

Related Topics

World Car Germany Young Stuttgart Price May 2018 Ferrari Top Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

8 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

8 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

9 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Atta ..

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into May 9 Attack on Ambassador in Warsaw

9 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.