Merkel Gets Standing Ovation In Final EU Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:33 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received a standing ovation from EU counterparts at her final European summit after 16 years as the bloc's most influential leader
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received a standing ovation from EU counterparts at her final European summit after 16 years as the bloc's most influential leader.
"You are a monument," the convener of the summits, European Council chief Charles Michel, said in the closed-door homage to her, according to an official in the room.
An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower," Michel said.