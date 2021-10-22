Merkel gets standing ovation in final EU summit

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received a standing ovation from EU counterparts at her final European summit after 16 years as the bloc's most influential leader.

"You are a monument," the convener of the summits, European Council chief Charles Michel, said in the closed-door homage to her, according to an official in the room.

An EU summit "without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel tower," Michel said.