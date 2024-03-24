Mexican Forces Search For 24 Possible Kidnapping Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Culiacán, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Mexican authorities were searching Saturday for two dozen people in Sinaloa state reported to have been kidnapped along with more than 40 others who have since been found alive.
The governor of the coastal state in northwest Mexico -- home to the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel -- had said earlier Saturday that 18 people had been found out of 25 missing, and did not explain the significant jump in both figures.
"In total, 66 people were allegedly deprived of their freedom... of which 42 (24 adults and 18 children) have been located," Ruben Rocha Moya said on X, formerly Twitter.
He said state and Federal authorities were continuing to work to locate the missing people with the help of the military, which would be sending additional troops.
The local government has not reported any possible motives behind the kidnappings nor has it announced any arrests.
On Friday, an emergency hotline received reports of abductions from several homes in a working-class neighborhood of Culiacan, Sinaloa state security secretary Gerardo Merida said in a brief statement.
The latest incidents followed an armed clash Thursday that left three people dead in the town of Badiraguato, birthplace of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.
Authorities declined to speculate on any connection between the two incidents.
Culiacan was the scene of violent riots by the Sinaloa cartel in October 2019 during an aborted operation to capture El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzman, and again in January 2023, when the son was finally arrested.
Murders, abductions and forced disappearances are daily occurrences in Mexico, particularly in areas gripped by turf wars between drug gangs such as Guzman's Sinaloa cartel.
The country has also seen a recent wave of attacks on municipal candidates, with a new mayoral candidate killed on Saturday in south-central Puebla state.
The death of Jaime Gonzalez, announced by the Puebla governor, comes just over a week after the mayor of a town in Jalisco state was found shot to death in a vehicle.
Humberto Amezcua, mayor of the town of Pihuamo, had been gearing up for reelection in Mexico's June 2 presidential, legislative and local votes.
Since last June, more than 30 people have been murdered in election-related violence in Mexico, of whom 16 were aspiring candidates, according to research firm Laboratorio Electoral.
Nearly 450,000 people have been murdered across Mexico since 2006, when then-president Felipe Calderon launched a controversial anti-drug military campaign, according to official data.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Chinese-owned tanker hit by Huthi missile in Red Sea: CENTCOM3 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka exits Miami, Alcaraz starts in style23 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in Miami but woes for Americans23 minutes ago
-
ATP-WTA Miami Open results23 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results - 1st update23 minutes ago
-
Kyiv and Ukraine's Lviv region under Russian air attack: officials24 minutes ago
-
Race is on to make Paris Olympics mosquito-free33 minutes ago
-
Sprinklers and drip irrigation help Iraqis beat drought43 minutes ago
-
Filmstrip, Hungary's old-school projectors children love43 minutes ago
-
Turkiye heads to local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge defeat43 minutes ago
-
Britain in shock after Catherine's cancer announcement43 minutes ago
-
Top Americans tumble out at Miami Open, Sinner sails through43 minutes ago