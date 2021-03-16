MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the start of the second phase of immunization of the elderly population with the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

"The use of the second dose of Sputnik V vaccines in the municipalities of Tlahuac, Xochimilco and Iztacalco will begin on March 17. It is important to have a vaccination certificate, this stage is for those who received the first component, since the components are different," the mayor said on Twitter.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine was approved for use in Mexico on February 2.