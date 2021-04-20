UrduPoint.com
Mexico Expects 2 Batches Of Russia's COVID Vaccine By End Of April - Health Secretariat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Mexico expects to receive two batches of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the end of April, Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference broadcast on the government YouTube channel.

"To all who have received the vaccine [the first component of Sputnik V]: the second component is arriving this Wednesday... Next week... there will be another delivery," Lopez-Gatell said.

A full two-dose vaccination scheme has covered 3.92 million people in Mexico, most of them, 3.1 million, are the elderly, 789,000 are doctors. Another 7.32 million people have received one dose of the vaccine so far.

The immunization program for the Mexican population began at the end of December 2020 with the staff of coronavirus hospitals. For these purposes, the authorities use five different vaccines, which are purchased abroad or produced locally, receiving the active component from biolaboratories - Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V.

According to the Mexican Health Secretariat, since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, about 2.5 million people have gotten infected in the country, with 212,466 deaths. Currently, 25,201 people are sick.

More Stories From World

