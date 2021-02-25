MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Mexico on Wednesday started inoculating senior citizens using Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, with a 72-year-old man being the first to receive the shot.

The Latin American nation received the first 200,000 of the booked 24 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 early on Tuesday.

The immunization campaign is taking place at the Palacio de los Deportes sports complex in Mexico City, as well as in two other districts of the capital.

Each vaccination center is set to serve 5,000 people per day.

Mexico plans to inoculate 12 million people with the Sputnik V vaccine under the two-shot scheme. The national regulator gave the drug its emergency approval on February 2.

To date, over 2 million people have been infected with the virus in Mexico, according to the national health ministry. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has surpassed 181,800. As of now, there are some 49,000 active cases.