UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Rolls Out Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Inoculating Senior Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mexico Rolls Out Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Inoculating Senior Citizens

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Mexico on Wednesday started inoculating senior citizens using Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, with a 72-year-old man being the first to receive the shot.

The Latin American nation received the first 200,000 of the booked 24 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 early on Tuesday.

The immunization campaign is taking place at the Palacio de los Deportes sports complex in Mexico City, as well as in two other districts of the capital.

Each vaccination center is set to serve 5,000 people per day.

Mexico plans to inoculate 12 million people with the Sputnik V vaccine under the two-shot scheme. The national regulator gave the drug its emergency approval on February 2.

To date, over 2 million people have been infected with the virus in Mexico, according to the national health ministry. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has surpassed 181,800. As of now, there are some 49,000 active cases.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Man Mexico City Mexico February From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

1 hour ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

15 minutes ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.