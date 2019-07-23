UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Joins Project On Ethical Artificial Intelligence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:38 AM

Microsoft on Monday announced a $1 billion investment in an OpenAI ethical artificial intelligence project backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Microsoft on Monday announced a $1 billion investment in an OpenAI ethical artificial intelligence project backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon.

The partnership will be devoted to developing advanced AI models on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform while adhering to "shared principles on ethics and trust," the companies said in a joint release.

OpenAI and microsoft expressed a vision of "artificial general intelligence" (AGI) working with people to help solve daunting problems such as climate change.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the goal of the effort is to allow artificial intelligence to be "deployed safely and securely and that its economic benefits are widely distributed." Microsoft will become the preferred partner for commercializing new "supercomputing" artificial intelligence technologies developed as part of the initiative.

"AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time and has the potential to help solve many of our world's most pressing challenges," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

"By bringing together OpenAI's breakthrough technology with new Azure AI supercomputing technologies, our ambition is to democratize AI.

" A joint statement noted that OpenAI is producing "a sequence of increasingly powerful AI technologies, which requires a lot of capital for computational power" and that the agreement with Microsoft would help in commercializing these products.

OpenAI was launched in 2015 with financing from tech entrepreneur Musk, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal with Musk who has been active in technology and who is an ally of President Donald Trump.

Musk and others have warned that artificial intelligence could pose risks to humanity if mismanaged, allowing the potential emergence of "Terminator"-type killer robots, for example.

OpenAI researchers early this year announced they had developed an automatic text generator using artificial intelligence so good that it was keeping details private.

Microsoft is also a member of the nonprofit "Partnership on AI" focused on helping the public understand the technology and practices in the field along with Amazon, Google, Facebook and IBM.

