Microsoft to buy artificial intelligence firm Nuance for $19.7 bn

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Microsoft will acquire artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Nuance for $19.7 billion, the company announced Monday.

Nuance's technology is used extensively in medical records, and the transaction will bolster Microsoft's healthcare offerings, microsoft said in a news release. The transaction is all-cash and the sum includes Nuance's net debt.