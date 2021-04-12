Microsoft To Buy Artificial Intelligence Firm Nuance For $19.7 Bn
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:56 PM
Microsoft will acquire artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Nuance for $19.7 billion, the company announced Monday
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Microsoft will acquire artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Nuance for $19.7 billion, the company announced Monday.
Nuance's technology is used extensively in medical records, and the transaction will bolster Microsoft's healthcare offerings, microsoft said in a news release. The transaction is all-cash and the sum includes Nuance's net debt.