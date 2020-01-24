(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Militants shelled Syria's Aleppo almost 50 times over the past 24 hours, leaving eight civilians killed and 22 others injured, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Friday.

Militants made another attempt to attack governmental forces' positions to the west of Aleppo, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov said at a briefing. According to him, up to 70 militants tried to force Syrian troops out of Aleppo's Binyamin district.

However, the attack was repelled.

"Having suffered a defeat, the illegal armed groups conducted a mass shelling of the city's civilian quarters. Over the past 24 hours, the illegal armed groups shelled Aleppo 48 times. As a result of these shelling incidents, eight civilians were killed and 22 others injured, including women and children," Borenkov said.

He went on to say that three Syrian servicemen were killed, and eight others were injured in the attacks.