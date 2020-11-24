UrduPoint.com
Militia, Special Forces In Tigray Surrendering - Ethiopian Government Task Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Militia, Special Forces in Tigray Surrendering - Ethiopian Government Task Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Many members of Tigray special forces and militia have heeded the Federal government's call to surrender within the 72-hour window, the Ethiopian government task force said Tuesday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave the Tigray province forces an ultimatum on Monday, urging them to surrender.

"Using the government's 72-hour period, a large number of Tigray militia and special forces are surrendering. Many have surrendered through the Afar region, and the remaining forces are surrendering peacefully," the emergency task force said on Twitter.

