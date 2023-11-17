Open Menu

Minister Of Energy Meets Saint Kitts, Nevis Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Minister of Energy meets Saint Kitts, Nevis Prime Minister

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) summit.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of energy cooperation between the two friendly countries.

