Minister of Energy meets Saint Kitts, Nevis Prime Minister

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on the sidelines of the Saudi-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) summit.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of energy cooperation between the two friendly countries.