Ministry Says 267 People Held Administratively Liable Over Recent Rallies In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:19 PM

Ministry Says 267 People Held Administratively Liable Over Recent Rallies in Moscow

As many as 267 people were held administratively liable for violations committed during the unauthorized rallies in Moscow on January 23, and 110 of them were placed under administrative arrest, Moscow's directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) As many as 267 people were held administratively liable for violations committed during the unauthorized rallies in Moscow on January 23, and 110 of them were placed under administrative arrest, Moscow's directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"A total of 267 people have already been penalized under administrative law for different violations during the unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on January 23, the court sentenced 110 of them to administrative arrest," the directorate said.

Official reports were drafted on 173 parents whose underage children participated in the unauthorized rallies, the directorate continued.

More Stories From World

