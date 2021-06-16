Minsk Hopes West Will Be Ready to Settle Differences Through Dialogue Instead of Pressure

Belarus hopes that the West will be ready to settle differences through dialogue instead of pressure, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Belarus hopes that the West will be ready to settle differences through dialogue instead of pressure, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Belarus has never jeopardized regional and international stability, it does everything possible to maintain peace and stability, Glaz emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that Belarus put forward several initiatives aimed at strengthening international stability and de-escalating tensions.

"We expect that pragmatism and readiness to settle differences through dialogue instead of dictate and pressure will prevail in our Western partners," Glaz said.