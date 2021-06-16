UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Hopes West Will Be Ready To Settle Differences Through Dialogue Instead Of Pressure

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Minsk Hopes West Will Be Ready to Settle Differences Through Dialogue Instead of Pressure

Belarus hopes that the West will be ready to settle differences through dialogue instead of pressure, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Belarus hopes that the West will be ready to settle differences through dialogue instead of pressure, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Belarus has never jeopardized regional and international stability, it does everything possible to maintain peace and stability, Glaz emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that Belarus put forward several initiatives aimed at strengthening international stability and de-escalating tensions.

"We expect that pragmatism and readiness to settle differences through dialogue instead of dictate and pressure will prevail in our Western partners," Glaz said.

Related Topics

Belarus

Recent Stories

RPO awards appreciation certificates, cash to CPO, ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 668 othe ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Detained as Part of Espionage Prob ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on blasphemous m ..

5 minutes ago

MNA Munazza Hassan calls on Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops authorities from charging ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.