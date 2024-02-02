Missing Catholic Cardinal Found In Panama
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A Roman Catholic cardinal briefly missing this week in Panama has been located in apparently good condition, authorities said Thursday.
Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza, 79, had gone missing for almost two days from his diocese of David.
Police said they located the Spanish-born cleric about 64 kilometers (40 miles) from where he was last seen driving his car.
Security video footage helped them track down Lacunza in a rural area.
He was found in his vehicle "somewhat disoriented" but in good condition, La Prensa newspaper reported.
Lacunza became a bishop in 1986 and was proclaimed cardinal in 2015 by Pope Francis. He is the country's only cardinal.
