Missing Omsk Health Minister Murakhovsky Found Alive - Regional Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Alexander Murakhovsky, the missing health minister of Russia's Omsk region and former chief of a hospital that treated opposition figure Alexey Navalny from his alleged poisoning, was found alive, the regional government said on Monday

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Alexander Murakhovsky, the missing health minister of Russia's Omsk region and former chief of a hospital that treated opposition figure Alexey Navalny from his alleged poisoning, was found alive, the regional government said on Monday.

The interior ministry's regional office said on Sunday that the official disappeared in a local forest near the Pospelovo village where he went on a quad bike from the hunting base on May 7.

"The health minister of the Omsk region, Alexander Murakhovsky, came out [from the forest] to people in the area of the Basly village. He is in good condition, currently undergoing examination at the hospital of the Bolsheukovsky district," the government said.

More Stories From World

