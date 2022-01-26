UrduPoint.com

Mobs Burn Indian Train Carriages In Rail Jobs Protest

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest

Angry mobs in eastern India set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges

Patna, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Angry mobs in eastern India set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges.

Bihar state has been on edge since the start of the week over claims by young job applicants that an entrance exam for the government-run rail sector was being conducted unfairly.

Protests began on a small scale on Monday but have since spread, with crowds pelting stones at train cars, blocking tracks and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than a dozen people have been arrested for participating in the demonstrations, which have broken out at railway stations across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Police have been criticised for a heavy-handed crackdown, with social media footage showing officers barging into the homes of suspected demonstrators and flogging them.

"The youth have the right to talk about unemployment," senior opposition lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi said in a Twitter post condemning the attack.

Joblessness has long been a millstone around the Indian economy's neck, with unemployment figures at their worst since the 1970s even before the Covid-19 pandemic wrought havoc on local commerce.

More than 10 million people were participating in the current railway employment exams in competition for just 35,000 vacancies, according to local media.

Related Topics

India Attack Fire Prime Minister Police Social Media Twitter Narendra Modi Job Young Gas Commerce Post Media Million Jobs Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Part ..

Germany Considers Russia As Important Trading Partner - Gov't Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Killer of girl student convicted

Killer of girl student convicted

3 minutes ago
 Tarin directs to keep prices of essential items in ..

Tarin directs to keep prices of essential items in check

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs petitions against LG Or ..

Islamabad High Court clubs petitions against LG Ordinance 2021

3 minutes ago
 Sukkur admin asks to ensure implementation of SOPs ..

Sukkur admin asks to ensure implementation of SOPs

3 minutes ago
 Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust ..

Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust fine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>