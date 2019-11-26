Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid December - Indian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, will hold talks during the annual India-Japan summit in mid-December, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the meeting would focus on economic cooperation and challenges in the region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, will hold talks during the annual India-Japan summit in mid-December, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the meeting would focus on economic cooperation and challenges in the region.

"The next annual meeting between the leaders will take place in the middle of December, presumably between December 15-17. As of now, we are waiting for approval from the Japanese side for the confirmation of the venue. Among possible options are [the cities of] Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and others," the source said.

According to the source, the summit will include bilateral meetings, as well as visits to historical monuments and cultural events.

"The prime ministers will discuss economic relationships between the two countries, investment opportunities, as well as the key challenges for the Indo-Pacific region," the source added.

The last meeting between Modi and Abe took place in Russia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, which was held in early September.