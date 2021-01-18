UrduPoint.com
Moldova Expects Several Hundred Thousand Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V In Few Weeks - Dodon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Moldova's former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, said on Monday that the country is set to receive several hundred thousand doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in a few weeks.

In late December, Dodon and the Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia's Presidential Executive Office, Dmitry Kozak, discussed cooperation between the countries in the fight against COVID-19, including the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"We have agreed with Kozak that Moldova will receive several hundred thousand doses. In a few weeks, Russia's vaccine is to emerge in Chisinau.

There is already an agreement on the issue," Dodon said at a press briefing.

The former president expressed hope that no one in Moldova would impede the process of the vaccine's procurement.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. According to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the majority of Sputnik V vaccine doses intended for export were to be produced at facilities located in Brazil, China, India, South Korea and other countries.

