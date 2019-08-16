Moldova Has 5 Months to Revise Unwelcome Provisions of Agreement With IMF - Dodon

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Moldova can still revise certain provisions of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the government having five months, until 2020, to do so, President Igor Dodon said on Thursday.

In July, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Moldova, which, upon the approval of its reviews by the fund, may secure the Eastern European country its next loan tranche worth roughly $46.5 million. Earlier in August, the Moldovan government approved a series of new tax measures, including raising a number of taxes and scrapping certain tax relief measures, as a step toward satisfying conditions outlined by the IMF for granting the country the next tranche.

"There are several important sections in the agreement with the IMF that can still be subject to discussion. Most of the provisions of this agreement will take effect starting next year, therefore we have five months to revise certain sections," Dodon said in an interview with the Moldova 1 tv channel.

According to the president, the authorities should care about national interests and economic development in the first place, rather than act under someone else's instructions.

"I believe that we ” not IMF experts ” know better what the country needs to do, and what pensions and taxes should be paid [in this country], because it is we who live here," Dodon added.

The IMF suspended its external financing program for Moldova in 2018, citing the previous government's failure to fight corruption and implement structural reforms.

In July, new Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said that the country might receive $46.5 million from the IMF as soon as this year.