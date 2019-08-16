UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Has 5 Months To Revise Unwelcome Provisions Of Agreement With IMF - Dodon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Moldova Has 5 Months to Revise Unwelcome Provisions of Agreement With IMF - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Moldova can still revise certain provisions of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the government having five months, until 2020, to do so, President Igor Dodon said on Thursday.

In July, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Moldova, which, upon the approval of its reviews by the fund, may secure the Eastern European country its next loan tranche worth roughly $46.5 million. Earlier in August, the Moldovan government approved a series of new tax measures, including raising a number of taxes and scrapping certain tax relief measures, as a step toward satisfying conditions outlined by the IMF for granting the country the next tranche.

"There are several important sections in the agreement with the IMF that can still be subject to discussion. Most of the provisions of this agreement will take effect starting next year, therefore we have five months to revise certain sections," Dodon said in an interview with the Moldova 1 tv channel.

According to the president, the authorities should care about national interests and economic development in the first place, rather than act under someone else's instructions.

"I believe that we ” not IMF experts ” know better what the country needs to do, and what pensions and taxes should be paid [in this country], because it is we who live here," Dodon added.

The IMF suspended its external financing program for Moldova in 2018, citing the previous government's failure to fight corruption and implement structural reforms.

In July, new Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said that the country might receive $46.5 million from the IMF as soon as this year.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan IMF Prime Minister Moldova May July August 2018 2020 TV From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

55 minutes ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

55 minutes ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

1 hour ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

1 hour ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

1 hour ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.