UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova Should Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia In All Spheres - Speaker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:00 AM

Moldova Should Develop Strategic Partnership With Russia in All Spheres - Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Moldova should develop a strategic partnership with Russia in all spheres of mutual interest, Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanii said.

"Moldova needs a strategic partnership with Russia in all spheres. We must not view Russia only as the market for our goods. We have a centuries-long history of relations but we must restore the trade so that they [goods] could reach the Russian market," Greceanii told the NTV Moldova broadcaster on Friday.

The speaker stressed that she was speaking about the humanitarian, academic and medical cooperation as well as ties in other spheres of mutual interest.

Russia-Moldova relations deteriorated in 2015, when the Moldovan government ratified the Association Agreement with the European Union. As it provides for Moldova to open its market for the EU goods, Russia issued a temporary import moratorium on certain Moldovan goods, fearing that Chisinau might become a wormhole route for EU goods, banned under sanctions in Russia, to the Commonwealth of Independent States and Customs Union markets.

Related Topics

Import Russia Parliament European Union Chisinau Moldova 2015 Market All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

7 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

7 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

8 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

7 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

8 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.