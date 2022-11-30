(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Moldovan government will ask the parliament to extend the state of emergency due to the situation in Ukraine and the energy crisis, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said.

The Moldovan authorities introduced a state of emergency on February 24, then it was repeatedly extended. The Commission for Emergency Situations took the initiative to extend this regime for another 60 days, starting from December 6.

"Unfortunately, there is no doubt that it is necessary to extend the state of emergency. This tool is necessary because we do not have other solutions that could be applied immediately. The decision to extend the state of emergency and submit it to parliament has been approved," Gavrilita said at the government meeting.

Interior Minister Anna Revenko explained the need to extend the state of emergency by the deterioration of the energy situation due to the automatic shutdown of the Moldovan electricity system during shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure. The authorities predict that the republic may face massive power outages at least once a week, and it may take from one to 24 hours to deal with the consequences.

In the state of emergency, the Commission for Emergency Situations is able to intervene promptly and, if necessary, make decisions, in addition to those established by the current regulatory framework, to provide all consumers with energy resources and maintain the energy security of the state.